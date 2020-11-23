NTDP watch: Massachusetts Midget players state their case for 2021 evaluation camp

Ryan Leonard was a standout for the Springfield Rifles 15 Only team this weekend. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

There were several good 16-U and 15 Only games in the Greater Boston area over the weekend that drew the attention of Rod Braceful, the USA Hockey National Team Development Program assistant director of player personnel.

Players born in 2005 are eligible to be picked later this season to become part of the NTDP for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. With the numerous schedule changes and national showcases having been canceled over the past eight months, it has been harder for NTDP personnel to scout players in this age group than ever before.

The Boston Junior Eagles 16-U, Springfield Rifles 15 Only, Neponset Valley River Rats 15 Only and Cape Cod Whalers 15 Only had 2005 players of note that would have at least piqued the interest of Braceful.