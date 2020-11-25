Prospect watch: Mount Saint Charles scrimmages

Mount Saint Charles hosted 18-U, 16-U and 15 Only scrimmages last week at Addelard Arena. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Players from the 18-U, 16-U and 15 Only teams at Mount Saint Charles took to the ice on Wednesday and Thursday to showcase their skills in front of scouts at Addelard Arena, the school’s on-campus facility.

Players were broken into four teams with coaches from the program along with a few guests stepping behind the bench. Rod Braceful (U.S. NTDP), Mike Levine (Vegas Golden Knights), Tom O’Connor (Seattle Kraken) and Dave Peters (Columbus Blue Jackets) were among the dignitaries.

Scouts from the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs also were in attendance. General managers, coaches and scouts from several USHL teams as well as numerous NHLPA agents also were at the games.