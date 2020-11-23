Recruiting: Dartmouth, Harvard pick up commits

Reid Cashman continues to stockpile talent even with Dartmouth not playing games this season. (Getty Images)

While Dartmouth isn’t playing any games this winter due to the Ivy League cancelling winter sports as a result of the coronavirus, the new Big Green coaching staff continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

First-year head coach Reid Cashman and his staff — assistants Stavros Paskaris and Jason Tapp — received two commitments from players over the weekend. Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Ian Pierce and Brooks Bandits forward Sean Chisholm both gave verbal commitments to play college hockey at Dartmouth.

For Pierce, it is his second time committing to Dartmouth. He previously had been committed to the Big Green under the old staff, but decommitted. Now, he’s again slated to head to Hanover, N.H., for college.