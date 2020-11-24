New England Hockey Journal

Two NHL draft picks on the move from ECAC Hockey to Hockey East

Team USA's Jack St. Ivany competes against Slovakia during the 2018 world juniors. (Getty Images)

Implications from the coronavirus cancellations continue to wreak havoc on Ivy League hockey programs. Over the past two days, Yale and Harvard have lost a current player and a recruit, respectively.

Yale lost a top-pairing defenseman when Jack St. Ivany entered the NCAA Transfer Portal to head to Boston College. The Manhattan Beach, Calif., native will be eligible to play for the Eagles once the first semester is over. St. Ivany was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL draft.

St. Ivany, who will be a junior eligibility-wise, scored seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points in 62 games during his two seasons at Yale. He came to the Bulldogs as somewhat of a late bloomer. St. Ivany played youth hockey for the Los Angeles Junior Kings before spending two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

