Recruiting: UConn commits Shattuck-St. Mary’s product Artem Shlaine

Shattuck-St. Mary’s center Artem Shlaine had 26 goals and 52 assists for 78 points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Shattuck-St. Mary’s center Artem Shlaine has switched his commitment to the University of Connecticut.

Originally committed to Boston University, Shlaine will join the Huskies this fall. The ’02 has spent the past two seasons at the prestigious Faribault, Minn., prep school. In 46 games this season with Shattuck’s prep team, Shlaine had 26 goals and 52 assists for 78 points. He had 90 points in 56 games the year prior.

Shlaine was a standout at a couple of events this past season in New England, including the Cushing Academy Invitational in November and the True Hockey Prep Cup in January.