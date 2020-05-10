Colleges: Providence lands Sacred Heart grad transfer Matt Tugnutt

New England Hockey Journal

Sacred Heart left wing Matt Tugnutt will use his final year of collegiate eligibility at Providence College, he announced Friday on Twitter.

The Peterborough, Ontario, native had a breakout season as a junior for the Pioneers. He had 13 goals and 16 assists in 31 games while serving as an alternate captain. He had 16 goals and 26 assists over his first two seasons at SHU.

Tugnutt was also considering signing an AHL deal before committing to the Friars for the 2020-21 season. Boston College, UMass, St. Cloud, Michigan and a few other programs had inquired about possibly landing Tugnutt, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

