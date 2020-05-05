New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Terriers add another Amonte and depth at goaltending

By

Tristan Amonte recorded 34 points in 56 regular-season games with Penticton. (Penticton Vees)

Boston University recently received commitments from right wing Tristan Amonte and goaltender Vincent Duplessis, who will join the Terriers over the next two seasons.

Amonte, born in 2000, is a Thayer Academy alum from Norwell, Mass. After concluding his prep school career in 2017-18, he has spent the past two seasons playing junior hockey. In 2018-19, Amonte had two goals and three assists in 41 games with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.

This past season, Amonte potted 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees. Prior to matriculating to BU in the fall of 2021, he will spend another season with the Vees, one of the best organizations in Canada’s top Junior A league.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Jayson Dobay picks Utica; AIC lands commit

Jayson Dobay has committed to play college hockey at Utica College, he announced Thursday afternoon. Dobay, a ’99 from Weymouth, Mass., played the past two…
Read More

Recruiting: ’99s making moves, NTDP adds player

Deerfield alum Michael Holland has committed to play college hockey at Miami starting in the fall, NEHJ learned Wednesday afternoon. The ’99 spent this past season with…
Read More

Hangin’ out with … Penticton Vees forward Tristan Amonte

Key facts Team: Penticton Vees (BCHL) Hometown: Norwell, Mass. Position: Forward Shoots: Right Size: 6-0, 167 Age: 20 Notable: Recorded 34 points (15-19-34) in 56…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter