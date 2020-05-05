Tristan Amonte recorded 34 points in 56 regular-season games with Penticton. (Penticton Vees)

Boston University recently received commitments from right wing Tristan Amonte and goaltender Vincent Duplessis, who will join the Terriers over the next two seasons.

Amonte, born in 2000, is a Thayer Academy alum from Norwell, Mass. After concluding his prep school career in 2017-18, he has spent the past two seasons playing junior hockey. In 2018-19, Amonte had two goals and three assists in 41 games with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.

This past season, Amonte potted 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees. Prior to matriculating to BU in the fall of 2021, he will spend another season with the Vees, one of the best organizations in Canada’s top Junior A league.