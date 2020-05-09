Recruiting: Dexter’s Matt Copponi a big get for Merrimack

Matt Copponi had 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 2019-20 with Dexter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield junior center Matt Copponi has committed to play college hockey at Merrimack, he announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

The Mansfield, Mass., native just concluded his first season of prep school hockey for head coach Dan Donato. He started the season on the third line but quickly worked his way up to center the team’s top line for the last half of the season.

In 30 games, Copponi had 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points. Prior to joining Dexter Southfield, Copponi was a two-year standout for the Rams of Mansfield High School. In addition, Copponi has spent the past couple of seasons playing for the Neponset Valley River Rats.