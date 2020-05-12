Providence forward Jack Dugan inks entry deal with Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Dugan (51) controls the puck during a scrimmage at 2019 Golden Knights development camp. (Getty Images)

Providence College sophomore right wing Jack Dugan will forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, it was announced Monday.

Dugan’s departure comes as no surprise. It was the worst-kept secret in hockey for over two months now. Providence coach Nate Leaman and his staff had been preparing for 2020-21 with the knowledge that Dugan would not be back.

The announcement was no coincidence given the AHL just declared the cancellation of the remainder of its season. Dugan had held out hope for burning a year off his entry-level contract by completing the 2019-20 season with Vegas’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.