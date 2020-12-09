Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’01 David Jacobs heading to Princeton

David Jacobs is a product of Nobles, the Junior Eagles and the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

David Jacobs has been the top uncommitted 2001-born prospect in New England for more than a year. Tuesday night, the Needham, Mass., native committed to play college hockey at Princeton.

Jacobs, a late ’01, is a senior at Nobles. In addition to prep hockey, he’s played split-season hockey for the Junior Eagles and Neponset Valley River Rats. As a junior at Nobles in 2019-20, Jacobs racked up 15 goals and 30 assists in 45 points. That performance came on the heels of 32 points as a sophomore and nine as a repeat freshman the year before.

Jacobs was part of a superb trio on Nobles’ top line in 2019-20. He joins fellow winger Jack Cronin in committing to the Tigers, while their center, Casey Severo, is committed to Harvard. Brian Day’s team lost to Avon Old Farms in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament quarterfinals.