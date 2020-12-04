Prospects: UMass defenseman Zac Jones taking steps toward NHL

UMass sophomore Zac Jones is trying to build off his Hockey East All-Rookie Team season. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

In the ever-changing game of hockey where defensemen are having a greater role offensively, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see Zac Jones leading the way for the University of Massachusetts offense.

Paired with fellow sophomore Matt Kessel on the Minutemen’s top pairing, Jones continues to take strides toward the NHL, despite lacking size and strength compared to many opposing players in Hockey East.

With two key defensemen, Marc Del Gaizo and Ty Farmer, out of the UMass lineup last weekend, Jones and Kessel logged a ton of minutes against second-ranked Boston College. Jones scored his second goal of the season in Friday’s 4-3 loss against the Eagles.