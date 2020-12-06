Recruiting: Kent School defenseman Nick Marciano commits to Princeton

Nick Marciano (Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U/Kent School) is headed to Princeton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Kent School left defenseman Nick Marciano has committed to play college hockey at Princeton.

The Greenwich, Conn., native spent this fall playing for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U. In 18 games, he scored five goals and eight assists. In 2019-20 at Kent, Marciano tallied three goals and 20 assists in 26 games.

With the prep school hockey season in jeopardy, Marciano appears destined to finish out the 2020-21 campaign in junior hockey. He recently debuted with the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League.