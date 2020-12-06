New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Kent School defenseman Nick Marciano commits to Princeton

By

Nick Marciano (Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U/Kent School) is headed to Princeton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Kent School left defenseman Nick Marciano has committed to play college hockey at Princeton.

The Greenwich, Conn., native spent this fall playing for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U. In 18 games, he scored five goals and eight assists. In 2019-20 at Kent, Marciano tallied three goals and 20 assists in 26 games.

With the prep school hockey season in jeopardy, Marciano appears destined to finish out the 2020-21 campaign in junior hockey. He recently debuted with the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: UConn, Yale secure USHL commits

Two players from the United States Hockey League made commitments to play college hockey at UConn and Yale, respectively, on Tuesday. UConn landed a commit…
Read More

Recruiting: Hunter McCoy, other former prep players make commits

Four former prep school hockey players have earned college hockey commitments over the past few days. On Monday morning, Newburyport, Mass., native Hunter McCoy announced…
Read More

Recruiting: Benoit, Lund make college commitments

Two of the most coveted uncommitted recruits in New England made their college commitments on Wednesday. Mount Saint Charles 18-U defenseman Nate Benoit and Cushing…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter