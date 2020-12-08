Recruiting: UMass Lowell, Dartmouth add commits

Fargo Force right wing Matt Crasa will skate at UMass Lowell at the NCAA level. (Mitch Highman/MJoy Photography)

UMass Lowell recently secured a commitment from Fargo Force right wing Matt Crasa, who was one of the top uncommitted 2001-born players in the country.

The New York, N.Y., native is in his first season in the United States Hockey League. Through nine games, Crasa has scored two goals and added five assists. He spent the 2019-20 season with the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the British Columbia Hockey League, tallying 29 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.

Crasa, who was previously committed to Sacred Heart, played three years of Midget hockey for South Kent Selects Academy. In 77 games during the 2017-18 season, he scored 36 goals and 64 assists with the program’s 18-U team.