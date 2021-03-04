Recruiting: Three Hockey East schools land commitments

Kenai River Brown Bears goaltender Luke Pavicich, a native of Clarence Center, N.Y., is headed to UMass.

Three Hockey East schools recently received commitments from junior hockey players.

Providence College has a big, hulking defenseman for the future. 2002 birth year player Taige Harding, a 6-foot-7 giant on the blue line, will play for the Friars starting with the 2022-23 season. A native of Irvine, Great Britain, Harding is in his second season with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

In four games this season, he has a goal and two assists. He recorded two goals and six assists in 52 games last season. Prior to junior hockey, he played Midget hockey in St. Albert, Alberta, where he grew up.