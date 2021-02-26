Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’04s in New England District

Peter Lukas Klemm is a top defensive prospect out of Ridgefield, Conn., and the North Jersey Avalanche. (Matt Dewkett)

There are several quality uncommitted ’04s in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

In December, I wrote about the top uncommitted ’04s in Massachusetts. With the 2020-21 hockey season being disrupted by the coronavirus, I thought it was only fair to separate Massachusetts from the other New England states. With hockey games picking back up in Connecticut, it seemed like a good time to revisit the list of top uncommitted ’04s for the New England district.

The other five New England states don’t have anywhere near the high-end talent that Massachusetts does at the ’04 age group. There are still players from those other states who likely will work their way onto a Division 1 college hockey roster. Below is a look at the top uncommitted ’04s from the New England District, as I see it currently.