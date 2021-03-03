College Confidential: Bobby Trivigno, Minutemen peaking at prime time

Bobby Trivigno is tied for the Hockey East lead in points with 24. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

When UMass needed a spark after falling behind by two goals at Boston College last Friday, Bobby Trivigno delivered — and it didn’t take him long.

A mere five seconds after BC took a 2-0 lead in the second period, Trivigno beat BC’s Spencer Knight to bring the Minutemen back within a goal of the first-place Eagles. UMass went on to grind out a 3-2 victory in overtime in the marquee game of the Hockey East season so far.

That Trivigno would step up when his team needed him is no surprise. That’s the kind of season he’s having and the type of player he is.