Prospect watch: March stock rising for local uncommitted players

Drew Haxton of Wakefield, R.I., plays for Nobles and the South Shore Kings. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2020-21 hockey season has been challenging for local players in terms of consistent development, competition and exposure.

Limited and disrupted practices and inconsistent roster availability has made development challenging. Massachusetts’ ban on tournaments and the region’s prohibition on interstate games has meant less competition.

Some teams have done a good job of adapting and playing through challenging times. It’s been easier for the big-name players to continue getting attention. However, a handful of less-heralded players have stepped up and started to garner attention over the past few months. College coaches might not be in the rinks, but these players already have started generating buzz or will shortly.