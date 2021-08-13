New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: St. George’s Ryan Buckley commits to Holy Cross

St. George's standout Ryan Buckley of Warwick R.I. committed to Holy Cross (Dave Arnold Photography)

St. George’s defenseman Ryan Buckley became the fifth player to commit to Holy Cross under first year head coach Bill Riga when he announced his intention to become a Crusader on Thursday afternoon.

Buckley, who hails from Warwick, R.I., will be a senior at St. George’s this upcoming season. In addition to his time at the Middletown, R.I., prep school, he’s also played for the Cape Cod Whalers and Junior Bruins. In 30 games with the Whalers’ 16-U team in 2020-21, Buckley scored one goal and added eight assists.

