Right wing Grayson Badger (Dexter Southfield/CC Whalers) has committed to Northeastern University. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Northeastern didn’t make a splash on Aug. 1, but newly appointed head coach Jerry Keefe and his staff hauled in two big commits over the past three days.

The Huskies added to their already impressive 2004 birth-year class with the addition of Dexter Southfield and Cape Cod Whalers right wing Grayson Badger and Nashville Junior Predators right wing Ethan Fredericks.

The pair of new commits join Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.), Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.) and Vinny Borgesi.