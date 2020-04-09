Recruiting: Sacred Heart commits three

Westminster alum Ryan Doolin of Hingham, Mass., has committed to Sacred Heart. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sacred Heart has added three players to their stable for the 2020-21 season.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs enter Ryan Doolin, Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender David Tomeo and Clarkson University left wing Adam Tisdale have all committed to the Pioneers for this fall.

Doolin, a native of Hanover, Mass., played high school hockey at BC High and midget hockey for Boston Advantage before heading to Westminster School for two seasons. A former Harvard commit, Doolin scored 19 goals and added 33 assists in 57 games in the BCHL this past season. The ’99 split time in the USHL between Chicago Steel and Lincoln Stars in 2018-19.