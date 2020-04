Ian Moore of St. Mark's is the top-ranked prep school player in the Central Scouting rankings. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When the NHL Central Scouting final rankings came out Wednesday afternoon, there was little surprise at the top.

Rimouski Oceanic left wing Alexis Lafreniere was the top ranked North American skater, followed by Sudbury Wolves center Quinton Byfield and Erie Otters defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

However, later in the rankings, there are some questionable decisions by NHL Central Scouting, as well as some other notable trends and players who are projecting upward or downward.