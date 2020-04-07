New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: UConn, Providence and Bentley add commits

By

Hotchkiss wing Gavin Puskar has committed to UConn. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Hotchkiss left Gavin Puskar has been rewarded for his stellar senior season, it was revealed over the weekend.

The Westfield, N.J., native scored 18 goals and added 18 assists in 26 games as the Bearcats advanced to the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery Elite 8. Puskar skates well and has some physical tools.

Puskar will enroll at UConn this fall. A year of junior hockey would have served him well, but he wanted to go straight into school and UConn had a spot open. New Hampshire was the other school in the mix for Puskar’s services.

