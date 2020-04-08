News: NHL Central Scouting releases final rankings for 2020 draft

Sam Colangelo was a top scorer for much of the season. (Chicago Steel)

The NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings were released Wednesday morning ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Players born between Jan. 1, 2000, and Sept. 15, 2002, are eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. The exact date of the 2020 NHL Draft remains up in the air because of the coronavirus. It was originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal.

NHL Central Scouting breaks down their rankings into four categories: North American skaters, North American goaltenders, European skaters and European goaltenders. While all NHL organizations have their own rankings and might feel differently than Central Scouting, this list gives fans a good idea of where players might be selected in the draft.