Cox: Locals taken in OHL draft, but not in order you’d expect

Kimball Union center Adam Fantilli was drafted by Saginaw of the OHL. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight players with ties to New England were picked in Saturday’s OHL Priority Selection, the annual draft of Canada’s major junior league based mostly in Ontario.

The birth year for the 2020 OHL Priority Selection was 2004s, but a few players in the 2003 birth year were picked late in the proceedings. Players from Ontario, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania were eligible for the draft.

Players from New England are considered in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) territory and not able to be picked in the OHL Priority Selection.