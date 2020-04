Gunnery senior defenseman Zander Lizotte had a robust scoring line of 3-1-4 in the Small School title game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

At the beginning of the season, Gunnery’s goal was much higher than winning the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Small School tournament.

With high-scoring wing Alex Jefferies returning for his senior season and a solid cast around him, Gunnery envisioned another run at the Elite 8.

Inconsistency and a lack of depth, caused in part by some players leaving school over the summer, kept Gunnery outside the coveted top eight.