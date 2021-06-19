New England Hockey Journal

Northwood's Andrew Centrella is bound for Providence College after his Omaha Lancers juniors stint. (Omaha Lancers)

Northwood School star defenseman Andrew Centrella announced his commitment to Providence College on Saturday.  The Friars eventually will get a top prospect who saw time with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers late in the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs.

“It was a tough decision, but I sat down with my family and decided that Providence College was the best place for me," Centrella told hockeyjournal.com. "Everyone from the coaches and everybody I had a chance to interact with really helped me throughout the process, and I'm excited for the opportunity."

The 2004-born native of Philadelphia reportedly waspursued by several big programs in the region, but he will be a good fit in Hockey East. While Centrella is undersized at about 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, he is a superb skater with high hockey IQ to boost the transition game. He is effective on the power play, able to make seam passes through traffic and successfully gets pucks to the net from the point. His focus is on refining his defensive play and positioning in Omaha with a full junior season in 2021-22.

