2021 New England Pro-Am Pre-Draft Showcase: Top prospects

Right wing Grayson Badger (Dexter Southfield/CC Whalers) is one of the region's top college prospects. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Players from all over the continent converged on the Foxboro Sports Center over the weekend to take part in the annual New England Pro-Am Pre-Draft Showcase.

With plenty of talent on hand at the three-sheet facility, as well as several other rinks in the area, college coaches, NHL scouts and agents watched closely. Division 1 college programs from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey were represented in the rink. Close to a dozen NHL scouts also came to watch a few of the draft-eligible prospects playing in the three-day showcase.

I took in the action at Foxboro Sports Center to get a look at some familiar faces as well as some other players who aren’t as well-known. As is the case with most offseason showcases, there was a wide disparity between the top teams and players and the lesser ones. As a result, there was plenty of sloppy hockey and lopsided scores. However, the New England Pro-Am Pre-Draft Showcase was a good chance to check in on some prospects and highlight others for further viewings down the road.