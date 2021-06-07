Recruiting: Sasha Teleguine, Guillaume Richard switch commitments

Sasha Teleguine played for the Boston Junior Eagles before joining the BCHL. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

Two notable Hockey East recruits — forward Sasha Teleguine and defenseman Guillaume Richard — have made changes in their commitments over the past few days.

Teleguine decommitted from Northeastern in favor of UConn. The main reason for the switch is Mike Cavanaugh and his staff were willing to bring him in for the 2021-22 season, while NU was expecting him to play another year of junior hockey.

In 20 games this season with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL, Teleguine scored four goals and added 14 assists. Prior to heading west for junior hockey, Teleguine played prep with Thayer and Midget hockey for the Boston Junior Eagles. Teleguine, from North Attleboro, Mass., is the 134th-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final update ahead of the July draft.