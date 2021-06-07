New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Sasha Teleguine, Guillaume Richard switch commitments

By

Sasha Teleguine played for the Boston Junior Eagles before joining the BCHL. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

Two notable Hockey East recruits — forward Sasha Teleguine and defenseman Guillaume Richard — have made changes in their commitments over the past few days.

Teleguine decommitted from Northeastern in favor of UConn. The main reason for the switch is Mike Cavanaugh and his staff were willing to bring him in for the 2021-22 season, while NU was expecting him to play another year of junior hockey.

In 20 games this season with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the BCHL, Teleguine scored four goals and added 14 assists. Prior to heading west for junior hockey, Teleguine played prep with Thayer and Midget hockey for the Boston Junior Eagles. Teleguine, from North Attleboro, Mass., is the 134th-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final update ahead of the July draft.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Associate head coach Paul Pearl out at Boston University

Associate head coach Paul Pearl won’t be back for a fourth season at Boston University, as I first reported on Twitter Thursday night. Pearl, 54,…
Read More

Recruiting: UMass Lowell adds Nick Rheaume, two other commits

UMass Lowell recently has added three new recruits to its future cupboard, including a former prep school goal scorer. 2002 birth-year left wing Nick Rheaume…
Read More

NHL Central Scouting final rankings: Matt Beniers leads local class

University of Michigan freshman center Matt Beniers highlighted the locals on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Beniers, from…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter