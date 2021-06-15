College coaching roundup: Vermont adds Scotty Moser to staff

New England Hockey Journal

University of Vermont head coach Todd Woodcroft has hired Scotty Moser to be the second assistant coach on his staff.

Moser, 32, has been the assistant coach at RPI since 2019. He spent the previous five seasons on the staff at Canisius College, his alma mater. He played for the Golden Griffins from 2008 through 2012. He wore a letter in his junior and senior years, serving as captain in the latter.

Moser, from Tonawanda, N.Y., replaces Jeff Hill, who left the Catamounts to become the goaltending coach with SC Bern, a pro team in Switzerland. UVM also lost volunteer assistant Mark Stuart, who took a full-time gig with his alma mater, Colorado College.

