College hockey: Maine coaching staff gets shakeup

After helping guide UMass to its first national championship, Ben Barr now has the head role at the University of Maine.

According to multiple sources, former associate head coach Ben Guite will not be retained. Guite was named interim head coach following Red Gendron’s untimely passing. However, he was passed up when it came time for athletic director Ken Ralph to name a permanent replacement.

The Montreal native starred for the Black Bears from 1996-2000, racking up 47 goals and 49 assists. He enjoyed a 13-year pro career that included 175 games in the NHL. The whole situation is unfortunate as Guite, a beloved former player and longtime associate head coach, deserved to be treated better during the process.