College roundup: Scott Morrow commits to UMass, BC shuffles talent

Defenseman Scott Morrow of Shattuck St. Mary's is a UMass commit (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

The theme in college hockey recruiting lately has been decommits and transfers. Player movement has been coming fast and furious over the past month.

That trend continued this past week with news of four commitments pertaining to UMass and Boston College. The most notable commit was 2021 NHL draft prospect Scott Morrow announcing that he’ll play college hockey for UMass.

The Darien, Conn., native is in his fifth season at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Faribault, Minn. In 30 games this season, Morrow, a defenseman, scored eight goals and 40 assists for 48 points. He’s already played in two games for the Fargo Force in the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs and is expected to play this weekend in the finals versus the Chicago Steel.