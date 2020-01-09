New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: New Hampshire lands Damien Carfagna

New Hampshire coach Mike Souza received a verbal commit from Lawrence Academy defenseman Damien Carfagna. (Jessica Speechley)

The University of New Hampshire received a verbal commitment from Lawrence Academy defenseman Damien Carfagna, the player announced on Twitter Wednesday night.

Carfagna, an '02 from Wood Ridge, N.J., is an offensive-minded defenseman who received interest from several schools across Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey.

In his first season of prep hockey, Carfagna has two goals and eight assists through his first 10 games. Carfagna had a terrific fall playing for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U. Prior to this season, he played for Don Bosco Prep and Mercer Chiefs in New Jersey.

