Analysis: True Hockey Prep Cup

Ethan Pearson was a big reason Mount Saint Charles won the True Hockey Prep Cup. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Mount Saint Charles won the inaugural True Hockey Prep Cup by defeating Shattuck-St. Mary’s, Northwood, and St. Andrew’s.

Played at Merrimack College’s two ice sheets, Gallant Rink and Lawler Rink, the True Hockey Prep Cup was well run and a treat for college coaches, scouts, agents and fans. There was a lot of talent on display and there were quite a few great games that were highly entertaining.

Mount Saint Charles, the first year 18-U team from Woonsocket, R.I., wasn’t expected to advance past the first round against Shattuck-St. Mary’s, the top ranked team in the country at this age level. Sunday’s 3-1 win over St. Andrew’s in the final was another big performance as the Saints have a roster loaded with future Division I players.