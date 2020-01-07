Prep hockey: Top uncommitted sophomores

Nobles sophomore defenseman Aidan Lyons is an intriguing sophomore in prep hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Last week, college hockey coaches were able to begin communicating with sophomores in high school.

There are quite a few uncommitted prep school hockey sophomores who certainly received phone calls or text messages on January 1, 2020. New NCAA legislation passed last year prevents college hockey programs from contacting prospective student-athletes prior to January 1 of their sophomore season.

Most top prospects have been viewed multiple times by college coaches, including at recent events such as the numerous holiday tournaments last month and at previous showcases during the fall and summer.