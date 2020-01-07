Projecting USA Hockey roster for 2021 World Junior Championship

Boston College forward Matthew Boldy (Millis, Mass.) should be a lock to play for USA Hockey at the 2021 World Junior Championship. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a disappointing finish at the 2020 World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic, USA Hockey will turn its attention to 2021.

The Americans failed to medal for the first time since 2015. A 1-0 loss to Finland in the quarterfinals ended the U.S. National Junior Team’s run to a medal.

It’s easy to second guess and there were a couple questionable decisions that I have previously voiced concern over, including leaving Boston College freshman Matt Boldy off the roster. The lack of ice time for a couple of lethal offensive threats once in the Czech Republic were equally head scratching. However, Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin is a three-time NCAA Champion as coach of the Bulldogs so his resume is hard to argue against.