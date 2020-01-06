Recruiting: Moran switches commitment to St. Lawrence

Thayer alum Reilly Moran is now committed to St. Lawrence. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Thayer Academy alum Reilly Moran has a new college hockey destination after switching his commitment from Army to St. Lawrence.

The ’00 right-shot forward from Hingham, Mass., is in his first of junior hockey with the BCHL’s Powell River Kings. Moran has tallied 14 goals and 12 assists in 41 games so far this season.

He was a four-year standout at Thayer from 2015-2019. As a senior in 2018-19, he had 10 goals and 15 assists in 28 games. Moran was a honest, hard-working forward for Tony Amonte’s Tigers.