Recruiting: Olenginski commits to St. Lawrence

Jan Olenginski has committed to St. Lawrence. (courtesy)

Loomis Chaffee junior defenseman Jan Olenginski has committed to play college hockey at St. Lawrence, it was announced over the weekend.

The Lafayette Hill, Pa., native is in his first season with the Windsor, Conn., prep school after playing the previous two seasons for LaSalle Prep College High in his native Pennsylvania.

A right-shot, Olenginski is a smaller, offensive-minded defenseman who excels at moving pucks up ice. The '03 isn't the flashiest of players, but he has good feet and makes quick decisions to get pucks up to open teammates on breakouts. Olenginski isn't afraid to jump into the rush and he's able to drive pucks to the net. He has a goal and an assist so far this prep season with the Pelicans.