New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Recruiting: Olenginski commits to St. Lawrence

By

Jan Olenginski has committed to St. Lawrence. (courtesy)

Loomis Chaffee junior defenseman Jan Olenginski has committed to play college hockey at St. Lawrence, it was announced over the weekend.

The Lafayette Hill, Pa., native is in his first season with the Windsor, Conn., prep school after playing the previous two seasons for LaSalle Prep College High in his native Pennsylvania.

A right-shot, Olenginski is a smaller, offensive-minded defenseman who excels at moving pucks up ice. The '03 isn't the flashiest of players, but he has good feet and makes quick decisions to get pucks up to open teammates on breakouts. Olenginski isn't afraid to jump into the rush and he's able to drive pucks to the net. He has a goal and an assist so far this prep season with the Pelicans.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament: Top prospects

BELMONT, Mass. -- The field at the Belmont Hill/Nichols Tournament wasn’t deep, but there were several very good, younger prospects on the top teams. The…
Read More

Recruiting: Boston University making moves

The past week has been a busy one on the college hockey recruiting front. Several local schools received commitments from prospects while a top uncommitted…
Read More

Analysis: Pete Frates Winter Classic

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Central Catholic and BC High will move on Saturday’s final of the Pete Frates Winter Classic. The Raiders erased a 1-0 deficit…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter