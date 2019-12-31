MIAA: Arlington blanks Reading

Reading and Arlington players line up for a face-off at Burbank Ice Arena on December 31, 2019

READING, Mass. -- Arlington came out firing on all cylinders and scored two goals en route to a 3-0 win over Middlesex League rival Reading on Tuesday afternoon at Burbank Ice Arena.

It was a standing room crowd inside the arena to watch two of the top programs in the state go at it. The intensity and pace on the ice matched the anticipation of the fans who packed in to watch.

Reading is a good hockey team, but Arlington’s speed proved too much as the Rockets had to take a handful of penalties to try and slow down the Spy Ponders. It was an impressive display from John Messuri’s team, who looks to be an early favorite to win the Super 8.