BC High powers way past Framingham

BC High and Framingham players line up for a face-off.

DORCHESTER, Mass. -- BC High showed it won’t give up its crown easily. The two-time defending Super 8 champion defeated Framingham, 2-1, in Thursday night’s matchup of two top contenders for this year’s title as top high school team in the state of Massachusetts.

After Framingham went up 1-0 on a Will Trischitta goal, the Eagles came back with two special teams strikes. Matt Keohane and Colin Norton scored power play goals to put BC High on the right side of the scoreboard in front of a packed house at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center.

BC High fell behind 1-0 after 15 minutes in large part due to the heroic goaltending effort of Framingham senior Jake Handy who stopped all 16 shots he faced in the opening period. John Flaherty’s team was able to come back by having a deeper team and by capitalizing on a couple of Framingham penalties, including one undisciplined infraction after the whistle.