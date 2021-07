Nordiques D-man Luke Antonacci is the latest Ben Barr recruit and will stay in-state at Maine for college. (Maine Nordiques)

The tally is up to five when counting new recruits to the University of Maine since Ben Barr took over as head coach of the Black Bears.

Maine recently received commitments from goaltender Platon Zadorozhny and defenseman Luke Antonacci. The news of the two new recruits comes on the heels of Maine adding defensemen Ryan Hopkins, Bodie Nobes and David Breazeale.