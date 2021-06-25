Coaching news: Corbett joins Quinnipiac staff

Rand Pecknold has brought in veteran coach Mike Corbett to replace Bill Riga at Quinnipiac (Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold has hired Mike Corbett to be the new assistant coach on the Bobcats’ staff.

Corbett comes to Hamden after spending one season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris, a program that was abruptly ended by its administration this offseason. Prior to that, he was the head coach of Alabama Huntsville for seven seasons. He went 48-181-24 during his time in Huntsville.

His first foray into college coaching came as an assistant coach for 10 seasons at Air Force. The 1997 Denver graduate played four seasons for the Pioneers, including serving as alternate captain as a junior and senior.