How Ben Barr’s coaching mentors helped get him to Maine

Ben Barr, 39, (with clipboard) served in his role as associate head coach to Greg Carvel at UMass from 2016-21.

Former UMass associate head coach Ben Barr was named as Red Gendron’s replacement as the University of Maine head coach early last month after the latter’s sudden passing.

Everything happened quickly for Barr after UMass' national championship run this spring. In just five years, UMass went from a program that won as many games in his first season, to the school’s first NCAA title after reaching the Frozen Four final in 2019, but losing to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 2021, the Minutemen defeated St. Cloud State to secure the big prize.

Barr is putting the pieces into place and enacting his vision and strategy for the 2021-22 Black Bears season in Hockey East. Assistant coach Alfie Michaud will stay on with the team and assume the responsibilities of departed associate head coach Ben Guite. Another assistant coaching hire is in the works, and an official announcement expected in the next couple of weeks.