Maine appoints Ben Barr, fresh off Frozen Four crown, as head coach

Ben Barr, 39, (with clipbboard) has served in his role as associate head coach to Greg Carvel at UMass since 2016.

Ben Barr, associate head coach at the University of Massachusetts, has been named the fifth head coach in Maine men's hockey history, director of athletics Ken Ralph announced Wednesday.

Barr, 39, has served in his role at UMass since 2016 and helped lead the Minutemen to their first national championship this past season. He has agreed to terms on a four-year contract to serve as head coach of the Black Bears.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ben Barr to the University of Maine," Ralph said. "He brings with him an amazing track record of success in collegiate hockey. In a very competitive field of candidates, Ben stood alone with his comprehensive plan for building and sustaining success for UMaine hockey. It was also clear from the research we conducted with people throughout the hockey world that we have hired the exact right person for the job. I'd like to thank Jim Montgomery, Garth Snow, Bruce Major, Brian Faison and Samantha Hegmann for all of their time and efforts on the search committee. Our Black Bears are in great hands with Coach Barr behind the bench."