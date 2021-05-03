New England Hockey Journal

Holy Cross hires Bill Riga as men’s hockey head coach

By

Bill Riga (right) had been a cog on Rand Pecknold's Quinnipiac staff since 2008. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Holy Cross has hired longtime Quinnipiac associate head coach Bill Riga to be the new head coach of the Crusaders’ hockey program.

Riga replaces David Berard, who stepped down after seven seasons to become associate athletic director for men's and women's hockey at his alma mater, Providence College.

Riga, 46, grew up in nearby Westboro, Mass., before attending St. Mark’s School and playing collegiately at UMass Lowell. Riga played for the River Hawks from 1992-96. After a short stint in minor league hockey that lasted less than a year, Riga began his coaching career.

