NCAA transfer portal: Northeastern trio off to new programs

Goalie Connor Murphy went 9-9-3 with Northeastern this past season. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Area colleges and players from New England continue to make news in the NCAA transfer portal.

In the past week, three Northeastern players announced their intention to transfer to another Division 1 school. Forwards Neil Shea and TJ Walsh and goaltender Connor Murphy are on the move from Matthews Arena.

Shea, from Marshfield, Mass., never found the offensive success he was accustomed to during his two seasons as a Husky. In 49 games, he scored two goals and four assists. Shea, who played high school and prep hockey at Marshfield and Lawrence, enjoyed a 43-point campaign in 2018-19 while with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. Shea will transfer to Sacred Heart, where he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.