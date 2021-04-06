New England Hockey Journal

College

David Berard resigns at Holy Cross, could pursue admin role at Providence

By

David Berard (Coventry, R.I.) has been head coach of the Crusaders since the 2014-15 season. (Gil Talbot)

On Monday, Holy Cross announced that head coach David Berard was stepping down to explore other career opportunities.

Berard has been head coach of the Crusaders since the 2014-15 season. The Coventry, R.I., native went 84-116-34 during his seven seasons at Holy Cross. He guided HC to top three finishes in the Atlantic Hockey standings in both 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Berard, 50, played for Providence College from 1988-92. His coaching résumé includes stints as an assistant coach at his alma mater as well as Colby, Lake Superior State and UConn. Outside of a brief stint as interim head coach at UConn, his only head coaching experience came during his time at Holy Cross.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Brett Berard stays the course with U.S. NTDP as he readies for Providence

Brett Berard is one year away from fulfilling a childhood dream. But the forward from East Greenwich, R.I., who will celebrate his 17th birthday on…
Read More
Rico Blasi

College Confidential: Rico Blasi amped for challenging new role in Providence

It took a phone call from one of Rico Blasi’s good friends and mentors to jumpstart the process that led to his hiring at Providence…
Read More

Recruiting: St. Sebastian’s product Liam Connors commits to Holy Cross

St. Sebastian’s alum Liam Connors has flipped his commitment from Boston University to Holy Cross, the right wing announced Monday on Twitter. The ’01 from…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter