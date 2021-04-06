David Berard resigns at Holy Cross, could pursue admin role at Providence

David Berard (Coventry, R.I.) has been head coach of the Crusaders since the 2014-15 season. (Gil Talbot)

On Monday, Holy Cross announced that head coach David Berard was stepping down to explore other career opportunities.

Berard has been head coach of the Crusaders since the 2014-15 season. The Coventry, R.I., native went 84-116-34 during his seven seasons at Holy Cross. He guided HC to top three finishes in the Atlantic Hockey standings in both 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Berard, 50, played for Providence College from 1988-92. His coaching résumé includes stints as an assistant coach at his alma mater as well as Colby, Lake Superior State and UConn. Outside of a brief stint as interim head coach at UConn, his only head coaching experience came during his time at Holy Cross.