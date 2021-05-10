New England Hockey Journal

College

Coaching roundup: Dartmouth assistant departs, Maine vacancy expected to be filled this week

Maine is expected to soon announce the successor to the late Red Gendron. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

As it was last offseason, the college hockey coaching carousel seems to be turning quickly again. With Maine searching for a new permanent head coach and Quinnipiac and Vermont seeking an assistant, news trickled out that Dartmouth is losing Stavros Paskaris from its coaching staff.

Paskaris was hired last summer to be an assistant coach for first-year bench boss Reid Cashman. As it turns out, Paskaris will never coach in a game for the Big Green. The 2008 Wayne State alum is taking an assistant position at Bowling Green. He’ll join head coach Ty Eigner’s staff that also includes former Merrimack associate head coach Curtis Carr.

Paskaris, 36, spent six seasons as an assistant at Princeton before joining the Dartmouth staff last summer. Prior to Princeton, he was an assistant coach at Adrian College from 2009 to 2014. Paskaris played collegiately at Wayne State, a now-defunct Division 1 program.

