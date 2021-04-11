Frozen Four: Bobby Trivigno, UMass Minutemen scale the sweet peak of redemption

UMass' Bobby Trivigno skates with the national championship trophy on Saturday in Pittsburgh. (Getty Images)

Saturday night in Pittsburgh was the culmination of UMass coach Greg Carvel’s five-year plan. The man who changed #ZooMass to #NewMass, the man who inherited a Hockey East doormat, led his Minutemen to the school’s first national championship with a dominating 5-0 win over St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four.

Having the five-goal cushion allowed Carvel, normally a stern task-master, to deliver a tender message to his troops with five minutes remaining. “I asked them to soak it in,” said Carvel. “They earned this. I told them, ‘I’m 50 years old, this is as good as it gets.’ ”

Much of championship Saturday was a coronation for the Minutemen, and there was no shortage of heroes: the ultimate highlight-reel goal from senior Phil Lagunov; tourney M.O.P. Bobby Trivigno’s snipe, filled with sweet redemption after missing the 2019 championship due to suspension; and the ultimate hero story written by victorious goaltender Filip Lindberg.