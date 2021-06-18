New England Hockey Journal

College

Jerry Keefe elevated to NU head coach, Jim Madigan becomes AD

By

Jim Madigan (left) and Jerry Keefe have manned the Northeastern bench together since 2011. (Northeastern Athletics)

In news that sent shockwaves across the college hockey world, it was learned Thursday that Jim Madigan would become the new director of athletics at Northeastern, thus vacating his position as head coach of the men’s hockey program.

His longtime associate head coach, Jerry Keefe, will become the 11th head coach of the Northeastern hockey program. Keefe, 45, has played a large role in Northeastern’s improved performance on the ice.

Madigan played for the Huskies from 1981-85, captaining the team his senior year. Upon his graduation, he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach before embarking on a scouting career with the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. He returned to his alma mater in 2011, becoming the head coach of the Huskies.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Associate head coach Paul Pearl out at Boston University

Associate head coach Paul Pearl won’t be back for a fourth season at Boston University, as I first reported on Twitter Thursday night. Pearl, 54,…
Read More

College hockey: Maine coaching staff gets shakeup

Recently hired head coach Ben Barr is wasting no time in putting his mark on the hockey program at the University of Maine. According to…
Read More

Coaching roundup: Maine makes great hire in Ben Barr

For a few years now, it seemed as if UMass associate head coach Ben Barr always was a finalist but never got the final nod…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter