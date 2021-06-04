Associate head coach Paul Pearl out at Boston University

Paul Pearl (Winthrop, Mass.) had been the top assistant for the BU Terriers for three seasons. (Getty Images)

Associate head coach Paul Pearl won’t be back for a fourth season at Boston University, as I first reported on Twitter Thursday night.

Pearl, 54, has been the top assistant for the Terriers during Albie O’Connell’s entire tenure as head coach. The Winthrop, Mass., native and Holy Cross alum came to BU after serving in a similar post at Harvard for four seasons.

Pearl was the head coach at his alma mater for 19 seasons before leaving the Crusaders to join Ted Donato’s staff at Harvard. Pearl’s ouster from the BU staff had been rumored for a few weeks. Assistant coach Lenny Quesnelle remains on O’Connell’s staff for now.