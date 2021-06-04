New England Hockey Journal

College

Associate head coach Paul Pearl out at Boston University

By

Paul Pearl (Winthrop, Mass.) had been the top assistant for the BU Terriers for three seasons. (Getty Images)

Associate head coach Paul Pearl won’t be back for a fourth season at Boston University, as I first reported on Twitter Thursday night.

Pearl, 54, has been the top assistant for the Terriers during Albie O’Connell’s entire tenure as head coach. The Winthrop, Mass., native and Holy Cross alum came to BU after serving in a similar post at Harvard for four seasons.

Pearl was the head coach at his alma mater for 19 seasons before leaving the Crusaders to join Ted Donato’s staff at Harvard. Pearl’s ouster from the BU staff had been rumored for a few weeks. Assistant coach Lenny Quesnelle remains on O’Connell’s staff for now.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey: Maine coaching staff gets shakeup

Recently hired head coach Ben Barr is wasting no time in putting his mark on the hockey program at the University of Maine. According to…
Read More

Coaching roundup: Maine makes great hire in Ben Barr

For a few years now, it seemed as if UMass associate head coach Ben Barr always was a finalist but never got the final nod…
Read More

Coaching roundup: Dartmouth assistant departs, Maine vacancy expected to be filled this week

As it was last offseason, the college hockey coaching carousel seems to be turning quickly again. With Maine searching for a new permanent head coach…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter